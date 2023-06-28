RSFSYD turns over sports equipment, gear to SMS Boystown

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Ramon S. Fernandez Sports & Youth Development Foundation (RSFSYD) turned over sports equipment and gear to the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as part of its sports outreach program.

RSFYSD’s executive director Boobi Vincent Kintanar led the turnover of the equipment to SMS Boystown’s athletic director Mark Cantal at the CCSC.

The equipment will be used by the SMS Boystown’s grassroots program in sports and their upcoming competitions.

It can be recalled that the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports & Youth Development Foundation (RSFSYD) became the main beneficiary of the inaugural “El Presidente Cup” golf tournament last June 11, 2023, at the Liloan Golf & Leisure Estates, north Cebu.

It was organized by both Kintanar and PBA legend and former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The simple donation of sports equipment and gear to the SMS Boystown was just the start of RSFSYD’s sports advocacy, which is to develop and strengthen grassroots and elite-level athletes.

Fernandez already revealed earlier this month that they’re planning to organize fund-raising sports events to accumulate enough funds to kickstart their sports program tentatively next year.

/bmjo

