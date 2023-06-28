Cebu Daily Newscast: COA flags Liloan for buying 207 pieces of lechon

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 28.

The Liloan Municipal Government purchased “207 pieces of lechon totaling P1.357 million for team buildings, religious activities, founding anniversaries of private groups, graduation exercises, general assemblies, get-togethers, among others” that were deemed “irregular and unnecessary” by the Commission on Audit (COA).

Dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu City have sharply declined, Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office in Lapu-Lapu City confirmed this.

Realiza said that from January to June 10 this year, the city has only recorded 197 dengue cases, which is lower compared to the 1,007 cases recorded in the same period last year.

The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) has set the deadline for payment of real property taxes (RPT) for the second quarter of this year to June 30, 2023.

In its notice to the public, the CTO advised taxpayers to make their payments at the CTO located on the second floor of the City Finance Center along M.C Briones Street, beside the Senior Citizen’s Park.

Ricci Rivero gitubag ang pangutana kun duna ba siyay ‘uyab nga bayot’; dili tinood nga nangulitaw siya ni Konsehal Leren Bautista

Hugtanon nga gihimakak sa aktor ug basketball player nga si Ricci Rivero ang mga hungihong nga duna siyay uyab nga bayot nga mao kuno ang hinungdan sa ilang panagbuwag ni Andrea Brillantes.

Kuyog niini, gi klaro usab niya ang mga chicka nga may relasyon sila sa beauty queen ug Los Baños councilor nga si Leren Bautista.

RELATED STORIES

True ba, Ricci Rivero ginawa lang trophy girlfriend si Andrea Brillantes…natsitsismis sa bading?

How to optimize Cebu City’s tax collection: Implement ‘Sayaw para sa Buhis’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP