Dead man found floating in Baclayon town in Bohol
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead man was found floating in the waters of Baclayon town in Bohol province on Wednesday, June 28.
Authorities identified the person as Paul Pamad y Jumang-it, 59 years old, a resident of Purok 6, Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.
According to a report from Baclayon Police Station, they received a cellular phone call from one Manuel Fernandez, 78 years old, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.
Fernandez informed the police that he discovered Jumang-it’s naked body floating in the sea while he was walking along the Baluarte area at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fernandez reportedly told police that at first, he thought it was a dead dog that was floating in the sea but eventually realized it was a dead man.
Dr. Justin Paul Roa, the responding municipal health officer, said that the victim died of traumatic brain injury/drowning.
Moreover, further investigation revealed that the dead man has a mental illness.
His body was fetched by the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. /rcg
RELATED STORIES:
Several deaths due to drowning recorded on Holy Week — PCG
Dead man found in Brgy. Mambaling remains unidentified
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.