Dead man found floating in Baclayon town in Bohol

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent, Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 28,2023 - 04:17 PM
dead person

The naked body of a man was fished out of the waters of Baclayon town in Bohol on Wednesday morning, june 28, 2023.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead man was found floating in the waters of Baclayon town in Bohol province on Wednesday, June 28.

Authorities identified the person as Paul Pamad y Jumang-it, 59 years old, a resident of Purok 6, Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.

According to a report from Baclayon Police Station, they received a cellular phone call from one Manuel Fernandez, 78 years old, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.

Fernandez informed the police that he discovered Jumang-it’s naked body floating in the sea while he was walking along the Baluarte area at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fernandez reportedly told police that at first, he thought it was a dead dog that was floating in the sea but eventually realized it was a dead man.

Dr. Justin Paul Roa, the responding municipal health officer, said that the victim died of traumatic brain injury/drowning.

Moreover, further investigation revealed that the dead man has a mental illness.

His body was fetched by the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.    /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Several deaths due to drowning recorded on Holy Week — PCG

Dead man found in Brgy. Mambaling remains unidentified

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Baclayon, bohol, drowning, mental illness
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.