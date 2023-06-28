Dead man found floating in Baclayon town in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead man was found floating in the waters of Baclayon town in Bohol province on Wednesday, June 28.

Authorities identified the person as Paul Pamad y Jumang-it, 59 years old, a resident of Purok 6, Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.

According to a report from Baclayon Police Station, they received a cellular phone call from one Manuel Fernandez, 78 years old, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Baclayon, Bohol.

Fernandez informed the police that he discovered Jumang-it’s naked body floating in the sea while he was walking along the Baluarte area at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fernandez reportedly told police that at first, he thought it was a dead dog that was floating in the sea but eventually realized it was a dead man.

Dr. Justin Paul Roa, the responding municipal health officer, said that the victim died of traumatic brain injury/drowning.

Moreover, further investigation revealed that the dead man has a mental illness.

His body was fetched by the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. /rcg

