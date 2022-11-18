Dead man found in Brgy. Mambaling remains unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling policemen still haven’t identified the dead man found on a vacant lot in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on November 17, 2022.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Mambaling Police Station chief, said that they had difficulty identifying the victim because his body was already in a state of decomposition when it was found.

“…pero gahuwat pa ta sa feedback nila kay mao to nakit-ang patayng lawas under sa state of decomposition unya ang nawng sad medyo bun-og, so nag take time pa siguro sila sa pagidentify sa biktima,” Taneo said.

READ: Backhoe operator finds dead man, with face covered with bruises, in vacant lot in SRP

According to Taneo, the victim was in his late 20s or early 30s and estimated to be around 5’6 in height.

Wounds

Taneo added that they are also yet to determine the cause of the wound that was found on the left side of the victim’s body.

“Una, i determine pa nato og stabbing or gunshot wound ba tong lacerated part sa iyang lawas diris kilid. Gahuwat pata sa resulta sa autopsy sa biktima,” he added.

Police also continue to coordinate with other police stations to find out if there were missing persons reported in their respective areas.

To date, they have not received any related reports yet.

Taneo further said that someone did go to the station to find out about the missing body, and was referred to the funeral home to check if he could identify the dead man. However, they still have no feedback from said person.

Motive

Police are also clueless as to the motive of the killing but Taneo said they are considering all possible angles.

Pending the establishment of a possible motive, Taneo said they will continue to search the area hoping to find clues.

They are also looking for more witnesses that can help them with their investigation. /rcg

READ:

Dead man with several stab wounds, whose throat was cut, found in Carcar

Mambaling police to public: Check if dead man found in SRP is your missing relative