Larry Gadon hints at possibility of running for Senate

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of running for senator in the next elections.

“Well, that is one of my plans,” Gadon said in a press conference in Quezon City when asked if he is eyeing an elective position.

“It is still on 2028, wala pa namang concrete plans,” he added.

(It is still in 2028 so I have no concrete plans.)

When pressed if he is running for Senate, Gadon said: “Well, yung nakaraang election I garnered 10 million votes.”

(Well, in previous elections I garnered 10 million votes.)

“Wala pang Iglesia [ni Cristo] ‘yun. So meaning ang base vote ko ay 10 million,” Gadon added, referring to the votes he garnered in last year’s elections. He is also alluding to the religious movement known for their practice of bloc voting.

(That is without the votes from the Iglesia Ni Cristo. So meaning, I have a base vote of 10 million.)

Gadon ran and lost the 2016, 2019, and 2022 senatorial elections.

His appointment as the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation was made public by the Palace on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced Gadon’s disbarment following remarks against reporter Raissa Robles, which the high court deemed to be “ “indisputably scandalous” which reeks of “misogyny and sexism.”

