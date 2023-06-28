Cogon Ramos fire damages close to a million worth of properties; injures 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P875,000 worth of properties were lost in a fire that hit a commercial establishment in Brangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, June 27,2023.

The blaze that was reported at 10:05 p.m. affected a structure occupied by Ilongga Bacolod Chicken Inasal that is located along 15 Echavez Street. It also left one person injured.

According to Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Rejie Mosne of the Cebu City Fire Station, they dispatched a total of 10 fire trucks to respond to the fire alarm.

Mosne said that the fire was placed under control at 10:11 p.m. before it was finally put out five minutes later.

Fortunately, the fire was unable to spread to the neighboring establishments.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Jason Layer, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Station, said they were told that at least 10 people were inside the food store when the fire broke. These included customers and store personnel.

He said that while they were able to immediately vacate the building, one incurred minor injuries.

Joevel Savander, 20, was said to have suffered first degree burn on his right elbow and was immediately treated by the responding emergency personnel.

Layer said they are yet to determine the cause of the fire that affected the two-storey building that was made from a combination of concrete and light materials.

RELATED STORIES

Nearly P4 billion lost in Cebu City high-rise condo building fire — Cebu City fire marshal

IN PHOTOS: Fire hits dumpsite in White Road, Inayawan

Cebu City records 41 fires in first 18 days of April

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP