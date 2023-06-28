Richard Gutierrez andam bang magpakabayot sa serye ug pelikula? ‘I’m open to different kinds of role’

Game kaayo ang kapamilya actor nga si Richard Gutierrez nga mo dala sa role sa usa ka bayot ug uban pang mga challenging roles sa iyang mga umaabot nga projects.

Gipangutana si Richard atol sa Kapamilya Kalayaan Karavan 2023 nga gipahigayon sa London kung diin nag promote siya sa second season sa seryeng “The Iron Heart,” kun andam ba siya sa pagdala og mga challenging roles sama sa usa ka boang o dili ba kaha usa ka bayot.

“As an actor I like portraying different kinds of roles as long as it’s like exciting to me, relatable to me and it’s the character I want to tell the story of. Every character is challenging.”

“You have to evolve and find connection with that character. Yes, I am open to different kinds of role, definitely, as an actor, that’s always part of the job and exciting,” ang deretsahan nga tubag ni Richard sa balita nga gipagawas sa ABS-CBN.

Apan matud sa bana ni Sarah Lahbati, “Right now I’m kind of focused on this project because we just got extended and we’re thinking evolving the storylines and thinking of inviting other actors to come in as guests.”

“My full attention now is in Iron Heart. Obviously I have dreams and goals after this, but right now all my energy is focused on the Iron Heart.”

Nahisgutan usab ni Richard nga wala gyud unta siya mangandoy nga mahimong artista bisan pa og nag gikan siya sa pamilya sa mga celebrities. Nakahibaw tang tanan nga ang iyang mga ginikanan mao sila si Eddie Gutierrez ug Annabelle Rama.

“It has always been there in our family business, family blood, being an actor, being an artist. But growing up, I didn’t think that I’d become an actor. It kind of just grew on me, appreciating the art and the value entertainment,” matud ni Richard.

Atol sa maong interview, gipangutana usab si Richard kun giunsa niya pag handle ang mga pagsuway nga dala sa iyang pgka A-list celebration sa showbiz industry.

“They say, ‘diamonds are made from pressure.’ I just try to focus on my task and quiet the outside noise and focus on what I am about and what I can offer.”

“I’ve been in the industry for quite a while. When I was younger, it was harder to handle the pressure. But now I feel like I’m better at it,” matud pa ni Richard.

