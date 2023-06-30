More heart centers outside Luzon gets backing by new PHA prexy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — More heart centers outside Luzon has the backing of the newly-elected Philippine Heart Association (PHA) national president.

Dr. Ronald Cuyco said that he is supporting this so that Filipinos who are suffering from cardiovascular diseases, can avail the services of a heart center.

“Mas maganda na mas maraming mini or heart centers in different parts of the country. In Thailand they have 10, sa atin iisa lang,” Cuyco said.

However, Cuyco said that other hospitals are already developing their own heart center.

He said that in Cebu, the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) was already being developed as a heart center.

“They already started. Although it’s not yet fully developed, but alam ko it’s being supported by the Philippine Heart Center,” he added.

Cuyco visited Cebu on Friday, June 30, 2023, for the oathtaking of the set of officers for the PHA-Cebu Chapter. He assumed office as PHA national president in May this year.

Cuyco said that within his term, he will be emphasizing his advocacies for an active healthy lifestyle to avoid cardiovascular diseases.

“Base sa data, pinakaunang dahilan kung bakit namamatay ang Pilipino eh yung heart disease, pagbabara sa ugat sa puso,” he added.

Due to this, he said that they are advocating a healthy lifestyle through their “51200” campaign.

This means that every Filipino should eat five servings of fruits and vegetables, one hour of exercise, only two grams of salt consumption, two hours of exposure of children to gadgets, zero smoking and vaping, and zero sugary drinks.

PHA is also pushing for the moderation of the consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Cuyco added that they also lauded the current move of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for issuing an executive order which prohibits processed food products with trans fatty acids (TFA), manufactured, imported, and distributed for commercial sale.

“Base sa mga studies, it increases significantly the bad cholesterol and decreases the good cholesterol. So in effect tataas yung risk na magbabara sa ugat sa puso,” he said.

He also hopes that Congress will pass a bill prohibiting the use of TFA in processed food products to make this a national policy. /rcg

