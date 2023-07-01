Capitol wants in on CCLEX Toll Regulatory Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government has sought official representation at the Toll Regulatory Council (TRC) of the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, during a meeting with Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) president and general manager Allan Alfon last June 29, said the Province deserved some say at the TRC given that the Municipality of Cordova was part of the Province, and that most of the bridge’s daily users were constituents of the Province of Cebu.

Two seats at TRC

“In response, Alfon said they are open to giving the Provincial Government two seats at the TRC, adding that they are willing to work with the Capitol by passing the necessary amendments in the TRC’s composition,” Sugbo News, the Capitol’s official media portal said in a statement.

Currently, there are only five members of the toll council. These include the local government units of Cebu City and Cordova, and three are appointed by CCLEC.

Capitol left out

“The province, in this particular composition, was left out, forgetting the fact that perhaps 80 to 85 percent of those that use the bridge are coming not just from the City of Cebu and Municipality of Cordova,” Garcia said.

The Cebu Provincial Board will pass a resolution to make the Capitol’s request formal and official.

Currently, the province was not represented at the TRC because it was not a member of the bridge’s governing board, based on the joint venture agreement between Cebu City, Cordova, and CCLEC.

