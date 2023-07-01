Celebrities cry foul over police officer’s ‘gay’ remark on Awra Briguela’s Makati brawl incident

Celebrities including Bianca Gonzalez and Jake Ejercito criticized a Makati police officer for apparently saying the reason why Awra Briguela had “aggressively” asked a male complainant to bare his physique at a Makati bar was that she is gay. The alleged incident in the early hours of Thursday, June 29, resulted in a brawl involving the group of the complainant, Mark Christian Ravana.

The remark was made by Makati Police Chief Edward Cutiyog during an interview with Sen. Raffy Tulfo for the latter’s program “Wanted sa Radyo” on Friday, June 30. Tulfo asked Cutiyog if the authorities had arrested complainant Ravana as well for allegedly harassing one of Briguela’s friends, which supposedly prompted the actress to defend her friend and eventually started the scuffle.

“Unang-una, wala pong nag-complaint ng ganyan, na may nanghipo,” Cutiyog said. “Based sa investigation natin, sa loob ng establishment ay nagkita-kita ‘yung grupo ni Awra at ‘yung grupo ng complainant, tapos nag-inuman [at] nagsayawan pa sa loob. At around 5 a.m. na, itong si Awra pinuntahan ang complainant at gustong hubarin ‘yung damit para makita ‘yung katawan.”

(First of all, no one filed a complaint about the alleged harassment. Based on our investigation, Awra’s and the complainant’s groups met inside the establishment, and drank and danced together. At around 5 a.m., Awra approached the complainant and wanted him to remove his clothes to see his body.)

Tulfo then asked, “Bakit po magiging agresibo si Awra sa isang lalaki, na i-request niyang maghubad? Bakit niya gagawin ‘yon?” (Why would Awra be aggressive toward a guy and request him to remove his clothes?) to which the police officer replied, “Si Awra is gay. Gusto niyang makita ‘yung magandang katawan.” (Awra is gay. She wanted to see his good physique.)

Cutiyog’s response did not sit well with Tulfo who denounced the former’s reasoning and urged the authorities to also consider the statement of Briguela’s camp.

“Kasi sa ngayon sir, parang dini-discriminate niyo palibhasa’y gay [ay] agad-agad magre-request sa macho na maghubad at nung hindi maghubad ‘yung macho, kakamlutin,” Tulfo said. “Parang discrimination po ‘yan laban sa LGBTQ community. ‘Wag po gano’n.”

(Because for now, sir, it appears that you are discriminating against her—that just because she’s gay she would instantly request a guy with good physique to remove his clothes, and that she would be aggressive if he doesn’t. That seems to be a discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Do not be like that.)

Cutiyog then clarified that it was not what he meant, and assured Tulfo that he would ask Briguela if she would also file a complaint against Ravana.

‘Backward, harmful thinking’

Through her Twitter page, TV host Gonzalez then aired her dismay over Cutiyog’s remark in the interview while also commending Tulfo on how he handled the police officer’s statement.

“Salamat Sen. Tulfo for correcting the backward and harmful thinking and reasoning,” she said. “Malaking bagay lalo’t maraming kalalakihan ang nakikinig sa iyo, Sir.”

(Thank you Sen. Tulfo for correcting the backward and harmful thinking and reasoning. It is a big deal especially since a lot of men listen to you, Sir.)

“Ay hindi Sir, mali ka diyan Sir. Wag ganun. Palibhasa’y gay, gustong makita agad ang katawan ng isang lalaki? Siguro po, merong pinagmulan yung kaguluhan.” Salamat Sen. Tulfo for correcting the backward and harmful thinking and reasoning. Malaking bagay lalo’t maraming… — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) June 30, 2023

Ejercito, for his part, shared a clip of the interview along with the caption, “F tha police #IStandWithAwra.”

Other personalities who condemned Cutiyog’s “gay” remark were Krissy Achino, Ayn Bernos, Zeinab Harake and Michelle Dy.

SEN. TULFO: “Bakit po magiging agresibo si Awra sa isang lalaki…bakit niya gagawin ‘yun?” MAKATI PNP: “Eh alam mo naman, si Awra is gay, gusto niya makita ‘yung magandang katawan…” WTF?!!! FOR REAL??? THAT’S HOW U SEE US??? HAPPY FCKING PRIDE TANGINA!!! 🤬🤬🤬 #IStandWithAwra pic.twitter.com/vkV1ywuOFl — Tita Krissy Achino (@KrissyAchino) June 30, 2023

Grabeng mindset yan! So they just confirmed na biased sila against Awra because she’s queer. They assumed her intentions BECAUSE she’s queer. THE SOGIE BILL IS URGENT https://t.co/bcocwq1l8g — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) June 30, 2023

Nakaka imbyerna on a FRIDAY mare. Are you for real? BFFR. https://t.co/OjWz5H9DJm — Michelle Dy (@michelle_dy) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, more celebrities have voiced their support for Briguela including Maja Salvador, Liza Soberano, Janella Salvador, Maris Racal and Barbie Imperial.

napakabuti mong kaibigan beb, bebe girl ko at fezfren namin. mahal na mahal kita @AwraBriguelaaa 🤍 — MAJA (@dprincessmaja) June 30, 2023

Briguela already underwent inquest proceedings before Makati City’s Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, June 30. According to the Southern Police District (SPD), Briguela can only post bail next week at the earliest, once her case gets “raffled” in prosecution.

