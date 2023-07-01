Cebu SEAG medalists Remolino, Hermosa rule Seata Perak Triathlon in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa lorded the Seata Perak Triathlon in Lumut, Malaysia on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Remolino ruled the men’s elite under-23 category, while Hermosa topped the men’s junior elite category.

The two, together with Raven Faith Alcoseba, were the three Filipino triathletes who made it to the top 10 of the 2023 Asia Triathlon U23 and Junior Championships in Gamagori, Japan last June 24.

Remolino, who placed seventh in that race, flexed his winning form this time in the Malaysia race by clocking in one hour, one minute, and 26 seconds to rule the Olympic distance triathlon race.

Fellow Filipino Reig Irienold Jr. settled for second place with a time of 1:01.34, while Indonesia’s Ronald Bintang rounded off the top three in the race in 01:01.35.

Martyn Lim Wen Xuan of Malaysia settled for fourth place in 01:01.46, while another Cebuano Renz Wynn Corbin grabbed fifth place in 01:32.20.

The sixth to eighth placers were Daniel Hong, Siow Kai Xuan, and Andrew Tung, who all came from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Hermosa finished the race in 01:01.27 to beat Malaysia’s Nicholas Kit, who placed second in 01:02.08, while fellow Malaysian Yap Qi Yi landed third in 01:02.48.

Thailand’s Thamakorn Plengplang placed fourth in 01:04.17, while another Filipino, John Michael Lalimos, grabbed the fifth slot in 01:05.22.

Nicole Marie Del Rosario, who is also from Cebu, finished fifth in the female elite under-23 division, according to her coach Roland Remolino.

The race served as Remolino and Hermosa’s preparation for the Asian Games that would be held later this year in China.

RELATED STORIES

SEA Games medalists Matthew Hermosa, Kim Remolino share secret to success

Top Cebu triathletes make waves in Malaysia meet

3 Cebu triathletes to lead PH team in major races in Japan

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP