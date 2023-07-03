Club Serena Resort Grants Your Dream Wedding Wish with Seamless Package

Your wedding day is one of the most cherished moments in your life, and Club Serena Resort is here to make it extraordinary. With its signature blend of relaxed luxury, this picturesque resort in Moalboal, Cebu, offers a dreamy setting for your shoreline wedding. When you step foot on their pristine grounds, you can trust that Club Serena will turn your wedding vision into a reality, ensuring a stylish and trouble-free celebration. Let’s dive into the details and discover how this resort can make your dream wedding come true.

Seamless Wedding Planning

At Club Serena Resort, organizing your dream wedding is a breeze. Simply express your desires; their dedicated team will work tirelessly to make it happen. With their expert guidance and attention to detail, you can relax and enjoy the journey to your big day. Every aspect, from the ceremony to the reception, will be tailored to your preferences, reflecting your unique love story.

Wedding Package Inclusions & Rates

Club Serena Resort’s wedding package is designed to provide an all-inclusive experience, leaving no stone unturned in creating an unforgettable celebration. A glimpse of their package includes a buffet lunch or dinner with Russian service for the couple and guests, a tropically decorated ceremonial location, welcome cocktails and canapés for all guests, flowing juice for two hours, ensuring everyone stays refreshed, professional photography and videography, three-layered cake, hair and makeup services, and a two-night stay in an ocean suite with breakfast for two.

Club Serena Resort’s wedding package is priced at Php 199,000 net for the first 50 guests. For each additional guest, the rate is Php 1,500 net per person. As an exclusive offer during the Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023, couples who booked will receive a complimentary overnight stay for two in a Casita to experience the resort’s hospitality firsthand.

Added Luxuries and Personalization

To make your wedding truly exceptional, Club Serena Resort offers additional luxuries that can be tailored to your preferences. These include the services of an officer duly authorized to solemnize a legal wedding, transportation arrangements, a Club DJ, and other entertainment options. They also provide opportunities for a prenuptial shoot, ensuring you capture the love and excitement leading up to your special day.

Meet the Wedding Location Stylist: Jaymar Enriquez Embellishments

Club Serena Resort collaborates with skilled professionals to bring your wedding vision to life. Jaymar Enriquez, the wedding location stylist, has a wealth of experience creating captivating event setups. With a background in Hotel and Restaurant Management, Jaymar’s passion for decoration and creativity shines through his work. Rest assured that your wedding venue will be transformed into a captivating masterpiece under his artistic touch.

Meet the Photographer & Videographer: Gianne Paolo Anciano

A Cebu-based artist with a degree in Architecture and a Master’s in General Business Management, he brings a unique perspective to his art. Gianne is a sought-after photographer and videographer for prestigious pageants, hotels, and restaurants. With a string of titles, Gianne is a talented artist, an image endorser, and a brand ambassador for local brands. As a creative and art director, he continues to make waves in the industry. From modeling to styling and photography, Gianne is a trustworthy multi-talented individual who can capture your timeless wedding memories at Club Serena.

Club Serena Resort is your destination for a stylish and seamless shoreline wedding. With their commitment to personalized service and attention to detail, your wedding day will reflect your love and style. Let the dedicated team at Club Serena Resort handle every aspect of your celebration, from the venue setup to the delectable cuisine and unforgettable experiences. Begin your journey today and create timeless memories at this captivating resort.

To embark on your wedding planning journey with Club Serena Resort, contact their City Sales office at No. 8 Apitong Cor. Escario Sts. Cebu City, Philippines. You can also visit the resort’s address at Brgy. Saavedra, Basdako Moalboal, Cebu, Philippines. For inquiries and reservations, contact +63-917-872-6367.

