Lapu-Lapu City Fire District continues to be a drug-free workplace with all firemen passing drug tests

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Fire District continues to be a drug-free workplace after drug tests on 114 firefighters turned out negative of drug use.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirmed this after the results of the drug test of the members of the fire district turned out negative for drug use.

CLOSAP initiated the drug test which was performed by a Department of Health (DOH)-accredited drug testing center, B-Krus.

Request for drug tests

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Fire Marshal Superintendent Tito Purgatorio requested CLOSAP to conduct the drug test to prevent drug-related incidents, enhance workplace safety, and uphold the reputation and integrity of the organization.

“By conducting regular drug tests, we can effectively identify individuals who may be under the influence of drugs and intervene appropriately to mitigate any potential risks or accidents that could occur,” Purgatorio said in his letter request to CLOSAP dated June 19.

Drug-Free Workplace policy

Lao said that the conduct of drug tests in government offices in the city was pursuant to Executive Order No. 35 issued by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and the Dangerous Drug Board Regulation No. 13, which constitutes the promotion of the Drug-Free Workplace policy.

“I believe it is important that we all work together to make our Lapu-Lapu City – a drug-free workplace as part of our continual efforts to provide a safer and more rewarding place for everyone to work,” Lao said.

