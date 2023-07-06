One of his attackers told Dr. Charles Sia, ‘Daku kay ka atraso sa akoa’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Based on the outcome of their initial investigation, the chief of the Abellana Police Station said that he was with the opinion that his attackers did not plan to kill Dr. Charles Sia.

They may have pricked his eyes to teach him a lesson, according to Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station.

Leanza said one the suspect’s manifested his anger as he told Sia, “Daku kay ka atraso sa akoa.”

The police chief said that if the suspects planned to kill Sia, they could have done so since one of them had a handgun.

“Walang plano kasi kung may planong patayin yung victim natin, ginamit na mismo yung handgun na dala. And then he has the opportunity to do so pero hindi nya ginawa,” Leanza said.

As of this writing, Sia was still admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City. But he was already in a stable condition.

Still clueless

Leanza admitted that they remain clueless as to the identities of the two men who attacked Sia inside his clinic on Wednesday, July 5.

He said they are now looking for CCTV footage in neighboring establishments in Barangay Kamputhaw as they also interview witnesses that may help them identify the suspects.

They are also checking the phone of Dr. Sia, 41, as they hope to find information that would help them understand the motive of the attack.

Sia sustained injuries to his eyes after the perpetrators allegedly pricked these while he was handcuffed and held at gunpoint.

According to the police, Sia was attending to a patient inside his clinic located along Queens Road in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City when the two men arrived at about 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

No CCTV

Neña Rose Rosell Bardisco, Sia’s secretary, said the two men were looking for the dentist as they pretended to be delivery riders. They forced their way inside the clinic and poked a gun at the people who were inside.

Based on their investigation, the attack happened so fast and lasted only for about 10 minutes. The two men then hurriedly left the clinic on a motorcycle.

Leansa said they failed to immediately identify the suspects since Sia’s clinic did not have CCTV.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said he has directed all station commanders here to help in the investigation of Sia’s case and help identify the perpetrators.

Dalogdog said he was expecting a progress report on the case anytime.

