Cebu dentist attacked in clinic

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 06,2023 - 09:40 AM
Dentist attacked

The clinic of Dr. Charles Sia in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City. Perpetrators attacked Sia and pricked his eyes while handcuffed and held at gunpoint. | via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 41-year-old dentist is now in a hospital after he was attacked by two still unidentified perpetrators on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in his clinic in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The dentist, identified as Dr. Charles Sia, sustained injuries to his eyes after the perpetrators allegedly pricked them while he was handcuffed and held at gunpoint.

According to a police report, the victim’s secretary, Neña Rose Rosell Bardisco, said the perpetrators entered the clinic at around 2:19 p.m., looking for Dr. Sia and pretending to deliver an item.

She said that one of the men was wearing a green jacket with a mask while the other was wearing a black jacket.

One of the men then pulled out a gun and approached the doctor, who was doing an operation.

The suspects handcuffed the doctor along and his secretary then started hurting the dentist.

After the crime, the suspects fled. 

As of this posting, police are investigating the incident, checking CCTV footage from establishments near the clinic.

TAGS: Cebu City, crime, dentist, injury, violence
