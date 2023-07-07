Police have identified suspects in stabbing of dentist in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police on Friday, July 7, 2023, said they have identified the perpetrators who stabbed the eyes of a dentist inside his clinic in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

At around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, two masked individuals forced their way inside a clinic and attacked 41-year-old Dr. Charles Sia. The perpetrators disguised themselves as delivery men.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the suspects have been identified and that personnel from the Abellana Police Station are currently compiling all the pieces of evidence and will be filing charges very soon.

Pelare said that the victim and suspects are familiar with each other as they have done business before. He added that upon investigation, the investigators found witnesses and photographs which led to the identification of the suspects.

The victim also confirmed the identity of the suspects when shown pictures in the hospital.

Pelare said that the investigation revealed that the motive behind the crime is personal grudge related to a business that the doctor does on the side apart from his work in the clinic.

He added that all the suspects involved will be facing similar charges of serious physical injury regardless of their role in the crime.

As the investigation is currently ongoing, the police has chosen not to reveal the identities of the suspects until the charges have been filed.

The victim is still confined in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Since the perpetrators entered after pretending to be delivery riders, Pelare advised the public to be careful in accepting delivery riders in their homes or establishments.

“Ang ato na lang hangyo sa atoang mga tawo, sa atong constituents is to be very wary and be very careful in accepting in their residences or even their business establishments, kaning mga delivery [nga] magpakaingnon, especially kung wala ka mag-order,” he said.

(I am urging the public to be very wary and be very careful in accepting in their residences or even their business establishments, delivery riders especially if you didn’t order anything.)

