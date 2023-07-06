Demecillo fights again in Japan hoping to finally score a win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlo Demecillo of Big Yellow Boxing Gym will test his mettle in Japan anew against up-and-coming Japanese prospect Kaito Yamasaki on August 5, 2023, at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center, Osaka, Japan.

Demecillo who is based in Cebu will fight Yamasaki for eight rounds in a non-title bout in the undercard of the Japan Boxing Council (JBC) Japanese middleweight title showdown between Mikio Sakai and Riku Kunimoto.

This will be the second time the 27-year-old Demecillo will fight in Japan. He came up short the first time he fought there.

Demecillo lost to Sho Ishida via technical knockout in April last year also in Osaka. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and was Demecillo’s first bout since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defeat was followed by a split draw against ARQ Boxing Stable’s Bryan James Wild at the Consolacion gymnasium, north Cebu last October in a non-title bout.

Demecillo’s rough journey came to an end in December last year when he scored a TKO victory against Kim Lindog in Toledo City, west Cebu.

The win improved his record to 16 wins with nine knockouts, seven losses, and two draws.

In terms of experience, Demecillo has the upper hand over Yamasaki who has a 5-0 (win-loss) record with three knockouts.

He will be the first Filipino opponent for the 25-year-old Japanese whose last bout was nothing short of impressive after he knocked out Thai Aphinat Kunchaethong in Kochi, Japan. /rcg

