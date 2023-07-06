Abandoned shipment in Cebu yields nearly P1-M smuggled onions — BOC

By: Beatrice Pinlac - Inquirer.net | July 06,2023 - 09:49 PM
Photo of the smuggled white onions confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu.

| Photo courtesy of Bureau of Customs

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have discovered an abandoned shipment of boxes of kimchi from China which were used to conceal nearly P1 million worth of smuggled white onions.

In a report released only on Thursday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu said it declared as abandoned last March 23 the 147 boxes of kimchi, which were used to obscure the contraband onions valued at around P998,700.

“The examination of the first container [van] yielded 3,329 bags of undeclared white onions stacked behind the boxes of kimchi. The inventory of the other container is still ongoing,” the BOC said.

| Photo courtesy of Bureau of Customs

| Photo courtesy of Bureau of Customs

After the examination and inventory, the BOC said the onions and boxes of kimchi will immediately be discarded “in close coordination” with the Bureau of Plant Industry and as required by existing Customs rules and regulations.

Smuggling of onions and other agricultural products has prompted President and concurrent Agriculture Secretary Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation to go after smugglers.

RELATED STORIES

Onion prices on the rise again, imports eyed

Manila, Malabon warehouses raid yields P135-M worth of imported onions, garlic

‘Unacceptable’: Senators fume over seizure of PAL crew’s onion ‘pasalubong’

BOC seizes P5.7-M ‘shabu’ hidden inside buttons

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu, Cebu‬, China, contraband, shipment, smuggled
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.