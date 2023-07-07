Lapu councilor Cuizon now preparing budget for solo parents’  financial assistance 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon welcomed the announcement of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to distribute financial assistance to Solo Parents starting next year.

Chan announced in his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that the city will allocate a budget of P1,000 per month as financial assistance to indigent solo parents.

Cuizon said that she already drafted a proposed ordinance to realize the giving of financial assistance.

“Ako gyud ang mohimo sa ordinansa sa solo parents and actually karon amo na nang gipangandaman ang budget,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon estimated that around 500 solo parents from the city will benefit from the program.

She added that they will ensure the city council that they would be able to allocate funds for the program next year.

“Sa atong 2024 annual budget, i-include na namo ang P1,000 per month nga financial assistance alang sa atong mga solo parents,” she added.

Under Republic Act no. 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, solo parents get additional benefits such as monthly cash subsidy of P1,000 for those earning minimum wage or below, and a ten percent discount on certain medicines and food supplements for low-income solo parents with children six years and below.

