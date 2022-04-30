Pauline Amelinckx personifies ‘aninipot’ of Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pauline Cuchard Amelinckx did a great job as she personified the famous ‘Aninipot’ (fireflies) that are commonly found at the Abatan and Loboc Rivers in Bohol province.

In a recent photoshoot for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Amelinckx dazzled in an orange ensemble that gave life to the fireflies that twinkle at night in these beautiful spots in Bohol.

Here is an explanation as to why Aces and Queens chose this concept for Amelinckx:

“ANINIPOT”

Pteroptyx macdermotti is a very rare species of firefly, endemic to the mangrove forests that sprawl across Bohol’s Abatan and Loboc rivers. It is in the undergrowth beneath the trees where they live up to three years as larvae, dramatically metamorphosing into bioluminescent adults. Just like Pauline, see her light up the stage comes finals night,”

The 25-year-old beauty started to make her mark in this year’s competition after she won in the Miss Universe Philippines Video Introduction Challenge.

She was also awarded Frontrow Choice Queen and Miss MG Cars during the preliminaries held last April 27.

Amelinckx was third runner-up during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

