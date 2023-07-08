2 men mauled by drinking buddies in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 08,2023 - 05:03 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two young men, on their way home from a drinking spree, were attacked by their drinking buddies early Saturday in Mango Square, General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Police said the incident happened at around 5:51 a.m. on July 8, 2023.

The victims were identified as Niño Milan Caballero, 23, and Peter Darajo Abella, 22.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that the victims were drinking with a group that included the two suspects when the incident happened.

He said that the parties involved allegedly had a misunderstanding while still inside an establishment.

Leanza added that the two suspects then waited for the victims to come out.

“Nag-inom, kauban nila mag-inom sad. Then after having a drinking spree, nagka misunderstanding. Kaning duha, gi atangan ang ilahang kauban. Mao to gikulata,” he said.

The suspects allegedly blocked the way of the complainants and mauled them which resulted in injuries to the two victims.

Police identified the suspects as John Pearson Nagrama, 24, and Jayson Canillo Sato, 23.

Leanza said that fortunately, police personnel were nearby and apprehended the suspects.

Leanza said that as of writing, they are still waiting for the medical certificate to determine the extent of the injuries the victims suffered.

The police chief also said that the parties may have been intoxicated which may have caused the misunderstanding.

He added that the suspects are now detained at the Abellana Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

They will be facing charges of physical injury and alarm and scandal, said Leanza. /rcg

