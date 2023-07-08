Cebu City bar fight: Man, who planned to file complaint, gets complained on instead, ends up behind bars
CEBU CITY, Philippines — He called the police after two men allegedly threatened him inside a Cebu City bar, but the police ended up hauling all three of them to jail.
William Christsheen Lañojan Jr., 29, told CDN Digital that he was the one who called the police but then when he arrived at the Abellana Police Station to file his complaint he was instead put inside a jail cell.
READ: Woman robbed at gunpoint while jogging in SRP, loses cellphone worth P70,000
Cebu City bar fight : Complaint filed
But Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that Lañojan was arrested and detained because the owner of the bar filed a complaint for disturbing the peace and order in the establishment.
The other two arrested and detained at the Abellana Police Station were JM Dela Cruz Abelar Jr., 35, and Jonathan Amisola Habang-Unay, 34.
Leanza said that investigation showed that they received a call requesting for police assistance at 7:20 a.m.
READ: Parents to sue teen girls in Lapu-Lapu caught bullying, mauling another teen in viral video
Cebu City Bar fight: 3 men involved
Leanza said that when policemen arrived at the bar, they found three men engaged in a physical fight.
All three were also found to be intoxicated.
They then separated them and brought two of them at the police station while the third one, Lañojan, also followed them.
Police Staff Sergeant Joel Ian Lamela, investigator of the Abellana Police Station, described all those involved in the fight as gay men.
Leanza said that they detained the three men after the owner of the bar filed a complaint against the three for disturbing the peace and order of his establishment.
READ: Police have identified suspects in stabbing of dentist in Cebu City
Confused when he was arrested
Lañojan, for his part, said that he was confused after he was included in the complaint when he was the one who complained against the two men whom he fought with.
He said he was there as a complainant.
He said that the fight started when two men, whom he did not recognize, allegedly tried to say something bad about him.
READ: One of his attackers told Dr. Charles Sia, ‘Daku kay ka atraso sa akoa’
‘Storya nga mauyonan’
“Mga storya ra nga wala mauyonan,” he said.
(He said something that I did not like.)
Lañoja confronted the person and then the physical fight started.
Lañojan said that he called the police earlier after the two men allegedly threatened him.
READ: PRO-7 joins SRP money probe, to help identify those who did not return cash
File a complaint
Police Captain Leanza said that anyone of the three men, who were detained could file a complaint especially since all of them suffered slight injuries in their fight at the bar.
Those arrested were detained at the Abellana Police Station pending the filing of alarm and scandal charges against them.
RELATED STORIES
CCTV footage of Awra Briguela at Makati bar prior to brawl goes viral on social media
Valentine Rosales binawi ang ‘sorry’ kay Awra Briguela: Sabi ko na nga ba tama ako eh!
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.