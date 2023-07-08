SEAG champ Hermosa leads TLTG in Go For Gold Sprint race in Panglao

PANGLAO, Philippines– Matthew Justine Hermosa, the gold medalist at this year’s SEA Games will banner Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold in Sunday’s Go For Gold Sprint triathlon race at the Bellevue Resort and Hotel, here.

The Go For Gold Sprint Triathlon is one of two triathlon races this Sunday along with the longer 5150 race.

The Go For Gold Sprint Triathlon has around a hundred triathletes, most of which are young prospects, including TLTG’s bets.

Hermosa won gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) aquathlon mixed relay event in Cambodia.

The 18-year-old Hermosa of Talisay City recently ruled the men’s junior elite category of the Seata Perak Triathlon in Malaysia last July 1.

Besides that, he was one of the Filipino bets who finished in the top 10 of the 2023 Asia Triathlon U23 and Junior Championships in Gamagori, Japan last June. The other two are fellow Cebuanos Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba.

This Sunday, Hermosa will vie in the 16-19-year-old elite category along with 10 other triathletes from Team TLTG-Go For Gold.

READ: Cebu SEAG medalists Remolino, Hermosa rule Seata Perak Triathlon in Malaysia

The rest of TLTG-Go For Gold participants are Lourd Cedric Mascariñas, Renz Wynn Corbin, Rolan Renz Alcoseba, Cedie Abellana, amputee triathlete Alex Niño Silverio, John Michael Lalimos, Jacob Tan, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Jacob Clint Lipura, and Fiboy Redillas.

They are coached by national triathlon coach Roland Remolino.

Compared to the 5150 race which simultaneously happens tomorrow, the Go For Gold Sprint is a fast-paced and shorter race that aims to discover talents like Hermosa.

It has a 750-meter open water swim, 20k bike, and 5k run which traverses the same route as the 5150 race which is an Olympic distance triathlon.

Gun start blasts at 8:00 AM. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Rising triathlete: Watch out for TLTG’s Matthew Justine Hermosa

PH bet Chicano, Mangrobang still favored in SEA Games

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP