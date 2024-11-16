Pepito: Storm surge floods coastal areas in Bicol Region

LEGAZPI CITY — A storm surge triggered by strong winds from the approaching Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) flooded some coastal areas of provinces in the Bicol Region.

Reports of storm surge and flooding in some towns of Albay and Catanduanes surfaced on Saturday morning, November 16, with several videos of the event circulating on social media.

In Tiwi, Albay, raging flash floods swept through the coastal villages of Mayong, Maynonong, Lourdes, Bariis, and Baybay at around 6:10 a.m.

The municipal disaster risk reduction and management office said the residents in the area were already evacuated on Friday, November 15, while some were still preparing their belongings to temporarily move to nearby evacuation centers.

In Barangay Jonop in Malinao town, the storm surge also caused knee-deep flooding in the coastal area.

Seawater also submerged the Legazpi Boulevard in Barangay Puro in Legazpi City and Virac town in Catanduanes.

The residents were immediately advised to evacuate to higher ground.

Storm Surge

At around 2 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of “life-threatening storm surge” with heights of 2.1 to three meters in the coastal localities of Isabela, Aurora, Batangas, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar.

Pagasa said in its 10 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin that the center of Pepito’s eye was last located 215 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. It also said that Pepito was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 230 kph and moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa said Pepito further intensified from typhoon to super typhoon at 8 a.m. Saturday, November 16. The state meteorologist explained that a cyclone is categorized as a super typhoon once its maximum wind speeds reach or exceed 185 kph.

Pagasa also said Pepito’s landfall was forecast to take place in the vicinity of Catanduanes either Saturday evening or Sunday early morning, November 17.

Earlier, Pagasa said it may raise up to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 for the super typhoon.

Wind Signal

As of 10 a.m., Pepito’s wind signals covered areas from Luzon to Mindanao.

TCWS No. 3

Luzon

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao)

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma)

Easternmost portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

Visayas

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)

Northernmost portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)

TCWS No. 2

Luzon

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Ticao Island

Camarines Norte

Northeastern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Visayas

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)

Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)

Rest of Northern Samar

TCWS No. 1

Luzon

Rest of Masbate including Burias Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Rest of Quezon

Laguna

Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

Mainland Cagayan

Pangasinan

La Union

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Visayas

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatgon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)

Northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)

Northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

Northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

