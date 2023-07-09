Lumad Basakanons mourn death of Ricky Ballesteros

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | July 09,2023 - 09:53 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Former Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Ricky Ballesteros was supposed to join the Lumad Basakanons of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City as they dance the Sinulog in the Aliwan Festival’s grand parade on Saturday, July 15.

The Aliwan, which is a competition of regional festival champions, is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Ballesteros died on Saturday, July 8.

“We, the Lumad Basakanon are greatly saddened by the death of one of the high caliber pillars in arts and culture and Sinulog Festival, sir Ricky Ballesteros,’ the Basakanons said in a statement.

The group, a consistent winner in the Sinulog grand parade and in other festivals that they joined, said that, “Sir Ricky is one of the best critique and advisers of Lumad Basakanon.”

“He gives tips on how to win whenever the group joins a competition nationally or internationally. His unwavering support [is] rooted in the hearts of Lumad Basakanon. Thus, he will never be forgotten,” they added.

On Saturday, a few hours before he died, Ballesteros spoke about the Visayas’ representatives to the Aliwan Festival in a Facebook post.

He also made mention of the Basakanons as “my sentimental favorite” from among the 13 participants in this year’s festival dance competition.

“Good luck to Team Visayas and to the rest of the competing contingents …See you in Aliwan Fiesta … ,” he added.

