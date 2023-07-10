GJ Buyco tops SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Seasoned kegler GJ Buyco had another incredible performance a week after campaigning in the 3rd Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City.

Buyco ruled last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout, which fielded in 22 other keglers at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

With the victory, Buyco qualified for SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month,” which will be played at the end of this month.

Buyco finished his game last Sunday with a total of 835 pinfalls. His best game came in the second round when he scored 219 pinfalls.

It can be recalled that Buyco went head-to-head against National team member and former national champion Grace Gella in the recent 3rd Negros Tenpin Bowling Open’s mixed open masters.

He eventually finished second. Grace Gella topped the competition.

Still, it was a surprising performance for Buyco, who toppled numerous national team members in the knockout ladder round to face Gella in the finals.

During last Sunday’s competition, Buyco outclassed consistent winner, Luke Bolongan, who settled for second with 828 pinfalls. Luis Cajes finished third with 819.

The fourth to 10th placers of the tournament were Heber Alqueza (814), Tess Regino (749), Lemuel Paquibut (747), Egay Alqueza (744), Tessie Dante (734), Ted Convocar (730), and Nestor Ranido (729), respectively.

