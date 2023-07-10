Sinclair, Paragsa earn semifinals slot in Architects + Engineers basketball
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sinclair and Paragsa advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Architects + Engineers Basketball’s 6th Corporate Cup held at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) campus on Sunday, July 9.
Sinclair, the defending champion of the tournament, defeated Build-It, 64-61.
They booked a semifinal showdown against the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu Chapter.
Zach Elisha Go and Miguel Cenabre worked together to give Sinclair the victory. Go scored 24 points, while Cenabre had 22 points. Jonas Panerio added 11 points.
Build-It’s Dexsel Caadan had 17 points, while Chester Hinagdanan scored 14. Michael Judilla added 11 points in their losing efforts.
Meanwhile, Paragsa crushed RELLM, 60-49, in their quarterfinal showdown also held on Sunday.
Paragsa’s victory earned them a semifinals duel against the Mechanical Engineering-A.
Wesley Viejo and Carl Caramonte each scored 18 points during the game.
RELLM’s July Nuera tallied 14 points, while Rambo Cubar had 12 for RELLM’s losing efforts.
