Sinclair, Paragsa earn semifinals slot in Architects + Engineers basketball

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspodent | July 10,2023 - 04:14 PM
Chester Hinagdanan (12) and Ronaldo Fabian battle for ball possession in mid-air during the tip-off of their quarterfinals match in the Architects + Engineeers Basketball's 6th Corporate Cup.

Chester Hinagdanan (12) and Ronaldo Fabian battle for ball possession in mid-air during the tip-off of their quarterfinals match in the Architects + Engineeers Basketball’s 6th Corporate Cup. | Photo from Ronex Tolin

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sinclair and Paragsa advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Architects + Engineers Basketball’s 6th Corporate Cup held at the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) campus on Sunday, July 9.

Sinclair, the defending champion of the tournament, defeated Build-It, 64-61.

They booked a semifinal showdown against the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu Chapter.

Zach Elisha Go and Miguel Cenabre worked together to give Sinclair the victory. Go scored 24 points, while Cenabre had 22 points. Jonas Panerio added 11 points.

Build-It’s Dexsel Caadan had 17 points, while Chester Hinagdanan scored 14.  Michael Judilla added 11 points in their losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Paragsa crushed RELLM, 60-49, in their quarterfinal showdown also held on Sunday.

Paragsa’s victory earned them a semifinals duel against the Mechanical Engineering-A.

Wesley Viejo and Carl Caramonte each scored 18 points during the game.

RELLM’s July Nuera tallied 14 points, while Rambo Cubar had 12 for RELLM’s losing efforts.

RELATED STORIES

Architects, engineers start hoop wars on March 17

Avantrac, CS4, Island Paints win opening games in architects, engineers hoops cup

AEBC Cup: Six teams resume hoop wars in Don Bosco gym

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Architects, basketball, engineers, SEMIFINALS
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.