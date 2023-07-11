Newtown School of Excellence now accepting enrollees for SY 2023-2024

It’s all systems go for the Newtown School of Excellence, Inc. (NSEI) as it welcomes enrollees from Lapu-Lapu City and its surrounding areas this coming school year 2023-2024, which will also mark a return to full face-to-face learning set-up after three years of online and hybrid classes due to the pandemic.

NSEI is an educational institution located inside pioneering township developer Megaworld’s 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown township. It offers academic programs for Pre-School (Nursery and Kindergarten), Elementary (Grades 1 to 6), and Secondary (Grades 7 to 9) levels.

“After three years of holding online and hybrid learning set-ups, we are very excited to welcome new and current students in August as we finally begin holding face-to-face classes following the Department of Education’s guidelines on the resumption of five days of in-person classes. Given this, we continue to implement plans ensuring that everyone’s health and well-being are protected and make our school a safe haven for kids as they learn within our institution,” says Sergio M. Sarza, school principal of NSEI.

Holistic education anchored on Christian values and technology

NSEI currently has two (2) buildings housing a total of 16 classrooms that can accommodate up to 30 students each. It also hosts a modern library, school clinic, a General Science laboratory, computer laboratory, a TLE (Technology and Livelihood Education) classroom, playground, and a multipurpose gymnasium.

All these, along with the superior quality education that the school provides to each student, make NSEI an ideal location for families looking for a vibrant learning environment to nurture the full potential of their children.

The school focuses on holistic development with the goal of helping the students develop core values anchored on Christian Living principles. Apart from this, the curricula in different programs offered in the NSE are also technology-based and geared towards harnessing academic excellence and proficiency among each student.

Families who will be enrolling their children at NSEI this school year can avail special discount rates as follows: 50% subsidy on tuition fee for employees of NSEI, for new and existing unit owners of residential projects within The Mactan Newtown, and for employees of business process outsourcing (BPO) or any office tenants within The Mactan Newtown; and a 20% subsidy on tuition fee for children of Megaworld employees, its subsidiaries, and/or affiliates.

An institution of choice located within a prime address

One of the many important components located inside The Mactan Newtown, NSEI completes this integrated urban township’s live, work, play, and learn experience.

NSEI stands as the best institution of choice for children of the expat community and residents of Lapu-Lapu City, nearby towns and cities, as well as the children of those working in companies and businesses within The Mactan Newtown and the surrounding area.