Cebu BRT contractor wants construction to proceed 24/7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The contractor of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has asked for the council’s support in allowing construction works for BRT Package 1 to proceed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It also sought exemption from the truck ban along the Osmeña Boulevard and N. Bacalso Avenue.

The council will deliberate this request in its regular session on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Norvin Imbong, Cebu BRT Project Implementation Unit manager, in a letter to Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, dated June 20, 2023, said they aim to expedite the construction process while minimizing disruption to the surrounding community.

“We understand that construction projects often encounter unforeseen delays, which can inconvenience those affected by the construction activities. By permitting construction to take place continuously, we believe we can significantly reduce the overall duration of the project and mitigate the impact on the community,” Imbong said in his letter.

Imbong also said that the 24/7 construction schedule and exemption from the truck ban would enable the contractor to complete noisy or disruptive tasks during off-peak hours.

“We are prepared to take all necessary measures to minimize noise and other disruptions, such as implementing noise barriers and employing equipment that produces minimal noise,” Imbong added.

The Cebu BRT is among the national government’s flagship infrastructure projects designed to improve the overall performance of urban passenger transport system in Cebu City.

Its Phase One, which covers the construction of a 2.38 kilometer Segregated Bus Lane with four bus stations and 1.15 kilometer of pedestrian improvement linked to the Port of Cebu, broke ground last February.

It is expected to be fully operational by 2nd quarter of 2025, and has a budget of at least P900 million. Works for the package 1 has been awarded to a Chinese contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd.

/bmjo

