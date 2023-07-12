Mall guard fired after tossing puppy to death

MANILA, Philippines — (UPDATED) SM has banned the service of the security guard who allegedly threw a puppy outside its mall in Quezon City.

In a statement, the mall management said they sympathize with the group of young people after their pet dog was reportedly tossed from the “Skywalk” on Tuesday, July 11.

The mall management also said they have coordinated with the guard’s security agency to launch an investigation into the incident. Consequently, the involved security guard, identified as Jojo Malecdem has been dismissed.

“With extreme sadness, we sympathize with the group of youngsters regarding the incident that happened outside our mall today,” SM City North Edsa said.

“We have called the attention of the security agency to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter. The Security Guard has been dismissed and is no longer allowed to service any of our malls nationwide,” it added.

Meanwhile, the RJC Corporate Security Services Inc. said they are thoroughly investigating the incident.

“We sincerely regret the incident that happened at a mall in Quezon City today involving a group of children and their pet. We are thoroughly investigating this incident together with the public authorities and the parties involved,” it said in a separate statement.

The mall management likewise emphasized that they are a pet-friendly establishment and condemn violence against animals.

“As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals,” SM City North Edsa said.

On Tuesday, several social media users called for justice for the puppy after the security officer allegedly threw the animal to drive the youngsters away. The puppy was rushed to a nearby clinic but eventually died.

