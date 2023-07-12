Dog from Negros Occidental receives award

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A dog received an award from the Codcod Elementary School Extension in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

Janjan, an aspin from Nagalao, Negros Occidental was given a medal during graduation rites last Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Edgie Mae Lumawag, one of the parents who attended the graduation rites, uploaded photos of Janjan with his medal.

Lumawag said that the faculty decided to award the dog the “Security Award” because he kept all the teachers company while walking from the school to the plaza every Friday.

“Gitagaan na sya’g SECURITY OF THE YEAR award kay mao nay tigbantay sa mga maestra mutangas dire sa bukid ug muhatod sa mga maestra ug mamaoli na sila sa every Friday,” she said.

Some teachers live in the city and would go home to their homes every weekend.

“Siya pud na tigbantay sa mga maestra every Monday to Thursday sa skwelahan kay sa skwelahan nalang magtulogan ang mga maestra kay mga taga city pa ang mga maestra unya bukid ang skwelahan mao dre ra sila Monday to Thursday. Adlaw gabie dili na niya byaan mga maestra sa school,” she added.

While the teachers are away, Janjan stays behind and guards the school grounds too.

Based on this, Janjan seems to be a very vital and exemplary member of the Codcod Elementary School Extension.

Indeed, this dog is deserving of his award.

/bmjo

