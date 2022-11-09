USJ-R School of Law offers Mass for Josenian barristers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu barristers prepare for the official start of the four-day November 2022 Bar Examinations on Wednesday, November 9, they bring with them not only the knowledge that they have acquired from years of studying, but also the prayers and support of those who believe in them.

On Tuesday afternoon, the School of Law at the University of San Jose-Recoletos headed by its Dean, Atty. Jonathan Capanas, sponsored a send-off Mass for the university’s 100 barristers.

The Mass that was held at the chapel of the main campus was also attended by some officers and members of the USJR Bar Operations (Bar Ops) that is composed of over a hundred continuing Law students.

Since most of the the barristers were unable to physically attend to the send-off Mass, this was streamed live on university’s official Facebook page.

Maica Ouano-Dizon, president of the USJ-R School of Law Bar Operations for the November 2022 Bar Examinations, said at least 50 Bar Ops volunteers would be on duty each day during the four-day Bar Exams. They will be tasked to provide various kinds of assistance to their barristers.

“We prepare for them their kits mao ng usually gi prepare sa BAR Operations. We have their food and water and materials. Naa academically and we communicate with the barristers sad with anything that they need for this Bar [Exams],” she told reporters.

Dizon, who also joined the USJ-R School of Law Bar Ops last February 2022, said preparations for this month’s bar examination was somewhat different from what they did eight months ago when stricter COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

“More lenient siya karon because before the requirement was you have to take an RT-PCR test. Karon, it’s more of if you are vaccinated, you just show your vaccination card and maka go na mo sa testing site. For those not vaccinated kay need jud mo magpa test. It is one of the difference jud,” she said.

Dean Capanas, for his part, advised all the barristers not to be overwhelmed by the outside pressure and instead have confidence on themselves.

"Directly from my heart, I truly understand your situation, your feeling right now, my dear barristers. I've been through that kind of situation and I would like to tell you that your worst enemy this time is your self. Your fears, your doubts, your anxiety. And according to father (mass celebrant), the solution to that is faith," he said. "Do not allow yourselves to be bothered by the noisy people around you. Do not anymore do cramming this time. Try to pause, reflect, meditate, and in case, anxiety would start to set in, there is one weapon that I would like to suggest. I did this also just about three months ago, when I underwent surgery…when you are afraid, you pray the Rosary," he added.