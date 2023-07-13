Mandaue residents urged: Avail of medical mission at city’s sports complex on July 16

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandauehanons or Mandaue residents are encouraged to participate and avail of the services that will be offered in the upcoming medical, dental, and wellness missions of the city on Sunday, July 16, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

On Wednesday, July 12, some of the different departments of the city hall and other partner organizations had a meeting to finalize the preparations for the upcoming event.

Services offered to Mandaue residents

A few various services will be offered such as free circumcision (tuli), pap smear, HIV testing, and medical and wellness consultation among others.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, City Health Officer, said that the medical mission was resumed since the last time it was conducted in 2007.

“Ma notice nato no? Not just the Department of Health, di ba? We are going into the universal health care. Gusto gyud ta nga matagaan ang atoang constituents og himsog nga panglawas,” said Obenza.

(We can notice, right? (It’s) not just the Department of Health, right? We are going into the universal health care. We really want that our constituents will be healthy.)

‘Barangayan’ for Mandaue residents

Mandaue City has been conducting ‘Baranggayan’, bringing the services of the departments of the city hall to the different barangays.

The medical mission this time, Obenza said, would feature and offer more services regarding health.

Obenza is inviting and encouraging residents to avail of the services.

“Atoang ‘Baranggayan’ is only intended for the residents sa kana nga barangay. Kani’ng medical mission, we are inviting all the residents sa 27 barangays, so ubay-ubay gyud na atoang serbisyo,” said Obenza.

(Our ‘Barangayan’ is only intended for the residents of our barangay. For this medical mission, we are all residents of the 27 barangays, so our services are many.)

Nutrition Month

Karla Victoria Cortes, president of KAABAG Mandaue and the city’s Public Information Officer, said that the city has also partnered with all private hospitals and medical schools located in Mandaue.

The activity is also part of the celebration of Nutrition Month of the city.

Obenza is urging the public, especially Mandaue residents, to always consult a doctor or get checked whenever they feel persistent pain or recurrent fever just to make sure that it is not serious.

