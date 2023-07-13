TAPE on copyright case filed by TVJ: ‘Eat Bulaga is a trademark, not subject of copyright’

TAPE Inc.’s legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque responded to the copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) against the production company and GMA Network, with the celebrity lawyer stressing that TAPE is the registered owner of the trademark “Eat Bulaga.”

TVJ filed copyright infringement and unfair competition suits before the Marikina Regional Trial Court Branch 273, which stemmed from TAPE and GMA’s supposed illegal use of the “Eat Bulaga” name and logo, music and even segments, as well as the airing of replay episodes of the original “Eat Bulaga” shows for use of the revamped Kapuso noontime show or any of the network’s program without securing first the trio’s consent.

After the network said it would refer the complaint to its legal team, Abraham-Garduque released a statement as well, which was aired on the Kapuso network’s “24 Oras” on Wednesday, July 12.

“It is not a copyright infringement. Eat Bulaga name, the design of the name and the logo is a trademark and not subject of copyright,” she was quoted as saying.

“TAPE Inc. has the registration of the tradename Eat Bulaga so they cannot file infringement against the registered owner of the trademark,” she further noted. “Their petition for cancellation of trademark of Eat Bulaga is still pending before the IPO and until such time that said petition is granted, the trademark Eat Bulaga and EB will be owned by TAPE Inc.”

TVJ has asked the Marikina RTC to order TAPE and GMA to stop using the name, logo and other devices by the revamped “Eat Bulaga” show. The trio is asking the trial court as well to order the production company to pay damages amounting to P20.98 million. /ra