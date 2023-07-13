Cebu City PWDs cash aid distribution starts July 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eligible persons with disability (PWD) in Cebu City may claim their cash aid starting Friday, July 14, until July 24, 2023.

Cebu City PWDs would get a total of P3,000, which would be equivalent to their P1,000 cash assistance for April, May, and June. As of March, the city has around 13,000 registered PWDs.

The City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) said the barangay distribution would start on Friday, July 14, until Saturday, July 15. Those who cannot claim their assistance during this period are advised to proceed to CTO.

The CTO distribution will be held from July 17 until July 24. The CTO said it will set up a tent outside the Cebu City Finance Center.

Cebu City PWDs are encouraged to wear face masks upon claiming their cash assistance and to bring their own pen.

The CTO also reminded the beneficiaries to present their original PWD ID, and that no authorization is allowed.

For bedridden beneficiaries, the CTO said the releasing of financial assistance through house-to-house visitation will be done simultaneously by assigned offices. /rcg

