After being fired, mall guard who killed dog may also face raps

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said on Wednesday that it would file charges against the mall security guard who threw “Browny,” a puppy that belonged to a child, off a footbridge outside SM North Edsa in Quezon City, resulting in its death.

According to PAWS, it had received over 190 emails from concerned citizens about the incident. “We are as outraged as you are, and we are taking steps in filing this case with the help of a witness,” the group said in a statement as it thanked those speaking out against animal cruelty.

Witnesses said that on Tuesday, the guard who was identified as Jojo Malicdem had a heated argument with a group of children after he told them to get off the footbridge. When they refused, Malicdem reportedly grabbed the dog which belonged to one of the children and threw it off the footbridge.

Brain damage

“Browny” was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic where it was pronounced dead due to brain damage and internal bleeding.

“Everyone who saw the incident almost cried because of the cruelty of the security guard,” witness Janine Santos wrote in a Facebook post after the incident.

“The guard’s behavior and the act of killing the puppy is certainly what the Animal Welfare Act seeks to punish,” PAWS said, adding that it was committed to filing a case and holding accountable the person responsible for this “horrific cruelty.”

“We are demanding an immediate investigation of this incident and we have gotten in touch with witnesses so that we can file a case,” it said.

Pet-friendly mall

In an official statement, SM North Edsa announced the dismissal of the guard and said he had been banned from working in any SM mall nationwide.

“As a pet-friendly establishment, we strongly condemn any acts that endanger or harm the lives of animals,” it said. The security agency concerned had also been directed to conduct “an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter,” it added.

RJC Corporate Security Services Inc., the company in charge of the mall’s security, expressed regret over the incident and assured the public that a probe was underway “together with the public authorities and the parties involved.”

The Quezon City government also announced “a full investigation” and said it would apply the “full weight of the law” against the perpetrator.

“Quezon City is a safe haven for animals, and we are strict in enforcing Republic Act [No.] 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act,” it said.

‘Heartless’

Another animal welfare group, the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) called the guard “heartless,” saying he failed to do his job which was to protect lives, including the puppy’s.

“His name is Browny. He is not a piece of trash you can just throw away. He is not a toy. He is a puppy who brought joy to his owners,” AKF said in a Facebook post. “He was adored by those kids. He was loved. And he gave them unconditional love in return.”

The group bade Browny goodbye and asked him to remember only the children who loved and cared for him instead of the “cruel human” who hurt him.

“We’ll remember your name. Run free to the rainbow bridge, dear Browny,” AKF said.

