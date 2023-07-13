Heart Evangelista super thankful kang Chiz Escudero: You are indeed the best!

Usa ka appreciation post ang gibuhat sa actress-socialite nga si Heart Evangelista para sa iyang bana nga si Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Sa usa ka Instagram post gipadayag ni Heart kung unsa ka supportive ang iyang bana sa iyang napili nga career.

“Appreciation post: @escuderochiz thank you for all the support you gave, for being the leader of the pack for protecting me and taking care of all of us this fashion week,” matud ni Heart sa iyang caption.

Karon lang bag-o nag uban ang duha sa pagtambong sa Paris Fashion Week sa Paris, France.

Dugang ni Heart, “Thank you for loving UNCONDITIONALLY. You are indeed the best … now fashion week will never be the same without you, because this time OUR come back is personal.”

Nakakuha og lain-lain nga reactions ang post sa aktres para sa iyang bana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandera (@banderaphl)

Ang usa sa mga comments gikan sa iyang igsoon nga si Camille Ongpauco.

“Most supportive husband goes to @escuderochiz Love you kuya,” matud ni Camille.

Ang laing comment nagkanayon, “U are very lucky Heart for having ds man w u. How imperfect he may be still God gave u a man who will stand by u. Its payback time for him i guess. Have a peaceful n happy family. One more try nd m sure God will answer u.”

“Wow.. looks like there was really a trouble in paradise. But they were able to overcome it through compromising. A relationship truly worth looking up for. Wishing you both the best! And looking forward to more PFW with sir @escuderochiz congrats @iamhearte !!!!!” maoy sulti sa usa ka netizen.

Niadtong June 13 nag buhat usab si Heart og appreciation post para sa senador tungod kay anaa na kuno sila sa “same chapter” sa ilang kinabuhi.

“Appreciation post for this man I call my husband [high voltage sign emoji] through hell and beyond you have stood by my side…”

“and I thought I knew what unconditional was [heart hands emoji] today we are finally on the same chapter [heart hands emoji] it’s a new ERA [clinking glasses emoji] (fashion week na yan ! (squinting face emoji) @escuderochiz,” dugang ni Heart.

RELATED STORIES

Heart Evangelista chinika paano naging ‘luxury influencer’, milyones na nga ba ang kinikita?

Heart sa naging pagsubok nila ni Chiz: His love is very unconditional that’s why we’re okay…

LOOK: Heart Evangelista joined by husband Chiz Escudero in Paris