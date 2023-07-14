Kai Sotto finally sees action for Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines—After three games in the NBA Summer League 2023, Kai Sotto finally got a taste of the big league’s preseason tournament with the Orlando Magic.

Given only 13 minutes of play, Sotto made the most in Orlando’s 88-71 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Arena, Las Vegas, on Friday (Manila time).

Sotto posted six points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist in his NBA Summer League debut despite the loss.

“I feel like it was a good first game. Just to go out there and compete. It’s not good that we didn’t win, but we learned a lot from this game,” said Sotto in an interview posted on the Magic’s Twitter account. “I think we were pretty good defensively. We just got to work on getting better looks. We just have to bounce back.”

Kai Sotto speaks to the media. pic.twitter.com/Ebcg0Yrqdi — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 14, 2023

The Gilas Pilipinas player was not utilized in the Magic’s first three losses amid clamor from fans.

Dexter Dennis led all other Orlando scorers in the defeat with 16 while D.J. Wilson and Quinndary Weatherspoon registered 11 points each in a losing effort.

Michael Devoe, meanwhile, top-scored for the Trail Blazers with 18 markers. Young guns Shaedon Sharpe and Duop Reath also chipped in 12 to their names to give Portland the victory.

Jabari Walker was also instrumental in Portland’s victory with a double-double outing to the tune of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic will next face 2023 Eastern Conference finalists Boston Celtics on Sunday at the same venue.

