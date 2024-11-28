Cesafi Final 4: Defending champions plunge into action on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles launch their Final Four campaigns on Friday, November 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

But standing in their way are determined opponents with revenge and upsets on their minds, ready to spoil the champions’ title retention bid.

The Green Lancers, seeded No. 2 in the seniors division, carry a twice-to-beat advantage into their clash with the Benedicto College Cheetahs, this season’s surprise powerhouse.

Yet, their path to victory is anything but guaranteed. The Cheetahs, hungry for a historic upset, nearly toppled UV in their elimination-round thriller on November 7, falling just short in a 71-68 heart-stopper.

UV, led by five-time Cesafi champion coach Gary Cortes, ended the elimination round with a formidable 7-1 record.

However, a chink in their armor was revealed on October 31, when they suffered a rare defeat in the hands of archrivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, in a nail-biting 55-57 loss.

That vulnerability gives the Cheetahs a glimmer of hope—and perhaps the perfect blueprint for an upset.

The Cheetahs, boasting a 6-2 record, narrowly missed a three-way tie for the top seeds. Their dream of a twice-to-beat advantage was crushed in a tough 53-44 defeat to UC, setting the stage for Friday’s showdown with UV.

SHS-ADC, UV rivalry

In the juniors division, the storied rivalry between the Magis Eagles and UV Baby Lancers takes center stage once again—this time in the semifinals.

The Magis Eagles, boasting a near-perfect 10-1 record, hold the No. 2 seed and the crucial twice-to-beat edge. But the Baby Lancers, seeded third, are out to rewrite the script and avenge their earlier 64-48 loss from October 26.

Despite fielding a roster stacked with rookies, Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo has molded his team into a force to be reckoned with. Yet, the Baby Lancers have a history of rising to the occasion behind the championship experience of head coach Jun Pepito.

The action begins at 5:15 PM, with the Magis Eagles and Baby Lancers battling in the high school semifinals. Then, at 6:45 PM, all eyes will be on the Green Lancers and Cheetahs as they battle for a coveted spot in the finals.

