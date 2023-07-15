Cebu’s Suico remains upbeat even if he did not make it to the Gilas Youth U16 final line-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano hardcourt prospect Henry Kristoffer Suico remains optimistic even if he did not make it to the final line-up of the Gilas Youth U16 roster for the Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA).

Suico was one of the 25-player Gilas Youth U16 pool, but was eventually cut from the final roster.

According to Suico, a Mandaue City native, he felt that he deserved to make it to the final line-up of the Gilas Youth U16 since he gave his best during the try-outs and the practice games.

“Na dominate man jud ni nako pag practices, pero murag di kaayo ko nahatagan ug chance,” he said.

Still, Suico said that he will continue to train harder as he believes that he still has a chance to represent the country in upcoming international tournaments.

Suico targets the FIBA Asia U16 with the hopes of making it to the final roster.

This Cebuano hardcourt prospect represented the Philippines along with Irus Chua and Kieffer Alas of Manila in the NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore last May.

Alas and Chua were fortunate to make it to the final roster of the Gilas Youth U16 that will officially start its campaign on Monday, July 17, in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Suico formerly suited up for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, but now represents the Ateneo de Manila University’s high school team under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin.

Last July 12, Suico displayed his potentials after scoring 21 points to lead AdMU in beating Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan, Inc. of Caloocan City in the Maximus Developmental Basketball League held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila.

RELATED STORIES

Magis Eagles coach proud his ward, Suico, being part of NBA Academy in Singapore

Young Cebuano cager Suico relishes NBA camp experience in Singapore

Three Cebuano cagers fight for spots in Gilas Pilipinas Under 16 team

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP