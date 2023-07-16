Palma backs CBCP’s decision on the proper gesture of hands during ‘Our Father’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The faithful can either hold or raise their hands in praying the Lord’s Prayer in the Mass, this was the decision of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma supported this decision as stated in Facebook post of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu on Sunday, July 16, 2023.



It can be noted that recently, Palma asked the CBCP to issue an official decree on the proper gesture of the hands when reciting “Our Father” in the Mass.

Meanwhile, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula also supported this decision.

READ: CBCP: It’s up to faithful how to pray ‘Our Father’

“Let us respect the decision of the faithful on the gestures they take, whether raised, or joined hands, holding each other’s hands.”

Advincula said that it should be done “in harmony with the nature of the prayer and in deference to others who are present in the celebration.”

Capiz Archbishop Victor Bendico, chairman of Episcopal Commission on Liturgy said in CBCP Episcopal Commission on Liturgy (Circular No. 2023-03) that raising and holding hands while praying the Lord’s Prayer in the Mass are accepted.

“Both gestures are liturgically accepted to accompany the praying of the Lord’s Prayer. We are therefore exhorted to exercise sincere respect to each other in the gesture we express during the prayer,” the statement read.

“We are therefore exhorted to exercise sincere respect to each other in the gesture we express during the prayer,” it added.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu prelate seeks common gesture during ‘Lord’s Prayer’

Archbishop Palma on proper hand gesture during ‘Amahan Namo’

Palma tells those running in SK and Barangay polls: Serve with sincerity

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines ‘unanimously’ approves proposal for new Cebu dioceses

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP