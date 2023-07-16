NM Roque rules PICE-Cebu Chapter chess tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned woodpusher and National Master (NM) Merben Roque emerged as the champion in the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Cebu Chapter Open Chess Tournament last Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

NM Roque, who plays for the Toledo-Xignex Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), pocketed the P8,000 purse and the trophy for ruling the tournament which fielded in over 120 woodpushers.

NM Roque: Near perfect campaign

He had a near-perfect campaign after tallying 8.5 points in the nine-round Swiss system competition.

NM Roque defeated Martino Erlina Jr., Niko Dioquino, Arena International Master (AIM) Rogel Panilagao, NM Arnolito Cadiz, Arje Villarin, and John Dave Lavandero in the first and sixth rounds, respectively.

He snapped his six-match winning streak when he had a draw against his fellow Trojan Allan Pason in the seventh round. Pason went on placing second overall with 8.0 points.

Pason at second place

However, NM Roque went on to win the last two rounds against another Trojan Ronald Ganzon and Michael Pinar.

Pason’s second place finish earned him P5,000, while the third place went to Anthony Makinano with 7.5 points to earn P3,000.

4th to 10th placers

The fourth to 10th placers were Yuri Cauba (7.0), Venancio Loyola Jr. (7.0), Pinar (7.0), Ganzon (7.0), Antonio Cabibil (7.0), Bhell Ortiz (6.5), and Lavandero (6.5), respectively.

The organizer of the tournament, Roy de la Cruz told CDN Digital that this is their first time to host a chess tilt featuring pro and amateur woodpushers.

It’s one of PICE-Cebu Chapter’s highlight activities for its 50th anniversary.

Yearly event for PICE-Cebu

“Hopefully this will be a yearly event as to the number of civil engineers, I am sure that majority know how to play chess,” said de la Cruz.

“Since our goal for this maiden event is to promote our PICE-Cebu Chapter and there will be next year to look forward to. But of course, we need the support of everyone for this chess event.”

He also revealed that PICE-Cebu Chapter will hold a running event on August 12, 2023, at the Cebu Business Park.

