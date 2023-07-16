ARQ Sports : Double OPBF title matches on Aug. 15 at Hoops Dome

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Sports has officially announced that the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title showdown featuring its banner boxer John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas and Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo is a done deal.

ARQ Sports chief and founder Jason Arquisola announced this on Saturday, July 15, 2023, after numerous reports came out pitting the two promising boxers for this regional title.

ARQ Sports: Fights at Hoops Dome

Gabunilas and Fajardo will square off on August 15, 2023, but contrary to earlier reports, it will not be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Instead, the OPBF regional title bout and the rest of the fight card of ARQ Sports’ “Engkwentro” Boxing Series will be held at a bigger venue, the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

It can be recalled that Gabunilas was initially matched with Arvin Magramo.

Gabunilas: WBO Asia Pacific flyweight champ

Instead, Gabunilas will test his mettle against an equally talented and young opponent in Fajardo.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Cebu City has a record of 10 wins with seven knockouts and one defeat.

He is also the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight champion.

Fajardo: ABF flyweight champ

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Fajardo of San Francisco, Agusan Del Sur has a 10-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

Like Gabunilas, he is also a regional champion, currently holding the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) flyweight title.

Abne vs Paradero

Besides Gabunilas and Fajardo’s showdown, Arquisola also announced a marquee matchup between his boxer, April Jay Abne versus former world title challenger Robert Paradero.

Abne, the reigning OPBF Silver flyweight champion, will put his title at stake against a more experienced opponent in Paradero.

Five winning streak

Abne, 24, of Manticao, Misamis Oriental has a record of 12-1 (win-loss) with six knockouts. Abne is currently riding on a five fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Paradero, a two-time world title challenger has an 18-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts. Paradero is looking to end his three fight losing skid.

The rest of the fight card will be announced by ARQ Sports soon.

