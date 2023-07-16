PBA On Tour: Justin Arana powers Converge past Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Arana once again produced stellar numbers as Converge walloped Barangay Ginebra, 123-95, in the PBA On Tour on Sunday at Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan City.

The incoming sophomore center was one of the standout performers for coach Aldin Ayo as he posted 30 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in the FiberXers victory.

“He played good. There were a few lapses on his part, but offensively, he did well,” said Ayo.

Adrian Wong also delivered for Converge with 26 points after hitting eight three-pointers even as Jeron Teng produced 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists despite wearing a mask.

The FiberXers led by a high of 31 on their way to improve their win-loss mark to 5-4 with two games remaining in the exhibition series.

A second straight defeat sent Ginebra to 4-5, with likewise two to play.

Not even the presence of coach Tim Cone and Scottie Thompson, who took time out to watch the team after spending the last few weeks in Europe as part of Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the Fiba World Cup, could stop Ginebra from absorbing a lopsided setback.

Nards Pinto and Sidney Onwubere scored 19 points apiece for Ginebra.

The scores:

CONVERGE 123—Arana 30, Wong 26, Teng 18, Nieto 17, Racal 13, Ambohot 7, Mendoza 6, Stockton 6, Ebona 0, Guinto 0.

GINEBRA 95—Pinto 19, Onwubere 19, Gray 17, David 14, Gumaru 6, Pessumal 6, Aguilar 4, Salcedo 4, Aurin 2, Cu 2, Ubalde 2, Dillinger 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 52-47, 84-69, 123-95.

