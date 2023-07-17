Carbon accident: Woman injured after CCTO vehicle backed into her 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 19-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital after a service vehicle from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) hit her while she was waiting for a jeepney in Carbon Public Market on Monday, July 17.

The driver of the CCTO vehicle, however, denied allegations that he fled the area after the accident, and that he even visited the victim in the hospital.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 17, in Unit 2 of the Carbon Public Market. The victim was identified as Ruby Ann Bautista from Davao City.

Bautista, who currently works as a housemaid here in Cebu City, was about to return to her employer’s residence after buying groceries in Carbon. She was accompanied by her friend, Josephina Deresas.

The two were waiting for jeepneys to take them back to their respective employers along Magallanes Street when the service multi-cab from CCTO parked nearby suddenly reversed, and hit Bautista.

The driver of the red-plate vehicle, Madison Diano, told Cebu-based radio station dyHP that he did not see Bautista standing right behind his vehicle before he backed into her.

“Gamayon siya nga babaye, di gyud nimo makita,” said Diano.

(She is a small person, you cannot see her (standing near the back of the vehicle.)

A public utility jeepney (PUJ) driver then told the CCTO personnel that he had hit someone, prompting him to get out of the vehicle and check.

CCTO driver: I did not abandon her

According to Diano, he saw Bautista kneeling on the road already, and apologized for the accident. He also offered to take the victim to the hospital, but she initially refused.

“Kung di man ka magpada sa hospital, tagaan tika sa akong cell number. Kontaka ko. Tawaga ko anytime kay obligasyon na nako nimo,” he said.

(If you won’t let me take you to the hosptial, I will give you my cell number. Contact me. Call me anytime because that is my obligation to you.)

Diano then drove away.

No hit and run happened

However, a few hours later, he received information that Bautista decided to consult with a physician at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). There, he visited the victim again and asked what he can do to help her.

“Wa nako siya (na hit-and-run). Di to tinuud (ang mga storya nga gi-hit-and-run),” Diano added.

(I did not (do a hit-and-run). That is not true (stories about him being involved in a hit-and-run incident).

In a separate interview, Bautista confirmed that Diano did not abandon her. She also returned to her employer’s house in Barangay Zapatera after the hospital discharged her.

