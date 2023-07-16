Backrider dies after motorcycle-for-hire collides with dump truck in Cebu City street

CEBU CITY, Philippipnes — A 19-year-old female habal-habal passenger or backrider died after she was ran over by a garbage dump truck when the motorcycle-for-hire she was riding on collided with the truck at the street corner in Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City this morning, July 16, 2023.

Police Corporal Rhenniel Docejo, traffic investigator of the Pari-an Police Station, identified the dead victim as Jeraldyn Asentista of Katipunan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

READ: 6-vehicle smashup in Maguikay: 2 truck drivers injured

Truck driver detained

Docejo said that the habal-habal driver, Joselito Cenabre, 42, of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, was also injured in the accident.

He also said that the driver of the garbage truck of the Department of Public Services, Michael Rivera, 32, of Barangay Duljo Fatima, was detained at the police station detention cell after the accident.

READ: Mandaue accident: 28-year-old motorcycle driver killed by speeding dump truck

How it happened

Investigation showed that Asentista was riding a habal-habal driven by Cenabre on her way home from Lapu-Lapu City at past 10 a.m. when they collided with the garbage dump truck of DPS at the corner of New Imus Road and Lorega Street.

Docejo said that Asentista, the backrider, was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the path of the wheels of the dump truck, running over her back.

READ: Barangay councilor killed in Sibonga accident

Backrider dead on arrival

Emergency responders rush the victim to the Cebu City Medical Center but the attending physician declared her dead on arrival.

Cenabre, the habal-habal driver, suffered bruises and cuts in his body and was also rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and placed under observation.

Police Corporal Doceja said that Rivera, driver of the garbage dump truck, would be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries and damage to property.

RELATED STORIES

Boy, 12, drives father’s truck, hits another vehicle in Talisay City

Motorcycle rider dead in Batangas road accident

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP