RTVM to direct Bongbong Marcos’ 2nd Sona — House official

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (Sona) will now be directed by the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco said on Monday.

In an interview before the walkthrough for the Sona preparations at the House of Representatives, Velasco said the information was from the Office of the President (OP) and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“Actually ang information na nakuha namin from the Office of the President and the Presidential Communications Office, the RTVM will take care of it. In other words ‘yong mga veteran nila, sabi nila kayang-kaya nila ‘yan,” he told reporters.

(Actually, the information we got from the Office of the President and the Presidential Communications Office is that RTVM will take care of it. In other words, the veteran directors there can do the job.)

“These people, ‘yong RTVM staff, all the events where the President is a main guest or keynote speaker, sila ang nagko-cover. So they know what to do already — ‘yan ‘yong information na nakuha natin — RTVM will take care of it,” he added.

(These people, the RTVM staff, and all the events where the President is a main guest or keynote speaker, they cover it. So they know what to do already — that’s the information we got — RTVM will take care of it.)

Initially, it was announced by Velasco too that Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications Paul Soriano — who directed Marcos’ first Sona — will be back at the helm of the event.

