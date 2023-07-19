Cebu Marathon 2024 launched 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) launched the Cebu Marathon 2024 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu here.

The launching was done early to give runners more than enough time to train and prepare for the event slated January 14, 2024.

“If you prepare well, you will end well in marathon,” said Roy Trani, one of the members of the CERC.

It can be recalled that a runner died while participating in a footrace in Cebu last February. That incident sparked concerns within the local running community.

“As an experienced runner, we encourage those to join marathons to prepare early. They won’t just finish the marathon in a more enjoyable experience, most importantly, they finish the marathon safe and injury free,” added Trani.

Not easy

CERC president Jesse Taborada added that many runners are under the perception that running a marathon is easy. In reality, it’s a grueling sport that requires mental and physical discipline and months of training.

“If you cut corners, you may have problems and difficulties along the way, not to mention the accidents that can come along the way,” said Taborada.

“We in Cebu Marathon, we’re doing our best to support the runners. We have medical supports to counter these problems along the route. That way, we also ask the runners, especially the beginners and those who join the 42-kilometer race, to train well.That way, we can have a smooth and strong finish for the Cebu Marathon 2024.”

Joining Taborada and Trani in the launching were fellow CERC members in John Pages, who is also the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission, race director Joel Juarez, Meyric Jacalan, and AIA Vitality Philippines head of health and wellness Kats Cajucom.

Longer distances

In the last edition of the race, the distances offered were 5K, 10K, and 21K. In the 2024 edition, CERC decided it to change it to 6K, 12K, and 24K for next year’s race.

The highlight of the race, the 42K full marathon, will bring runners to the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Besides the usual finisher’s shirts and medals, the finishers of the 24K and 42K will receive a limited edition finisher’s towel.

Runners who register early starting July 22 to September 1 can avail of an early bird discount.

