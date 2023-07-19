Man in Cebu goes amok in wake, punches casket

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A commotion erupted in what started out as a peaceful and ordinary wake in Cebu City after a man suddenly went amok and even punched a dead woman inside her casket last Monday, July 17, 2023.

Police arrested a 41-year-old construction worker, identified as Bryan Tarucan, after being accused of wreaking havoc in a wake held in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Barrio Luz.

It happened past 10 p.m. on Monday, the Mabolo Police Station reported, which was also recorded by nearby closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Based on findings from the police, Tarucan suddenly appeared in the wake of a certain Alecia Hernando. He then proceeded to punch the Crucifix hanging above Hernando’s coffin before smashing the glass of her coffin.

The suspect also reportedly punched Hernando in the face, police added.

The families of both Tarucan and Hernando were still in disbelief over the incident.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station, dyHP, Alex Hernando, one of Alecia’s sons, said they reprimanded the suspect after he broke the coffin’s glass.

However, Tarucan allegedly fought back which, in turn, prompted other family members and visitors to restrain him.

Alex said the family will file charges against Tarucan, who is currently detained at Mabolo Police Station, if it meant to serve him a lesson.

Not violent

On the other hand, Rex Tarucan, the suspect’s brother, apologized to the Hernandos on behalf of their family.

Rex, in a separate interview, said they hoped the Hernandos will not proceed with filing the cases, adding that his brother may have been going through something difficult.

The family were also in shock upon learning what happened to Bryan, and that they never considered him as a violent man, he added.

In the meantime, police continue to investigate the incident.

They are, for example, verifying reports that Bryan had reportedly been using illegal drugs, and was under the influence of alcohol when he barged into Alecia’s wake.

Police will also look into information alleging that prior to the incident, the suspect apparently punched two of his three children and some in-laws before running away and into the sitio chapel, where the wake was held.

