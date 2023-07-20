Lapu-Lapu implements traffic rerouting due to drainage, road projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has implemented traffic rerouting on several roads due to drainage and road construction projects implemented within the city.

Among these was the road construction project at the Marigondon junction.

Due to this, the City Traffic Management System advised all light vehicles coming from Marigondon Beach going to Basak, MEPZ II, Public Market, and First Mactan-Mandaue Bridge to take the new Pagtambakan road, then right turn to MLQ national road, left turn to Agus road, right turn at Grand Mall Junction to Basak Road.

Meanwhile, the Marigondon Crossing going to Basak Road would be closed to motorists.

Motorists coming from Marigondon going to Grand Mall in Barangay Basak, Mactan Doctors, and MEPZ II must take the Ylaya-Agus Access Road and exit to Grand Mall to their destinations.

A drainage project is also currently being constructed at Suba Panas road.

Due to this, motorists going to Suba-Masulog, from Basak, must also go straight to Crossing in Barangay Marigondon, then turn to Suba Panas road. One-way traffic will also be implemented from Suba Panas to Sudtunggan in Barangay Basak.

The road going to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital will also be closed to motorists due to drainage and road concreting constructions there, except during emergencies.

Motorists from Barangay Canjulao, Looc, and Kinalumsan that will go to the hospital will have to take the Looc road, while motorists from Babag I and Babag II must take the Tempulok road if they will travel to Barangay Basak.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan, who implemented these projects, has meet with CTMS head Mario Napule to discuss the implementation of these traffic rerouting.

She said that she also meet with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), contractors, and tourism stakeholders last week to discuss the Lapu-Lapu’s traffic situation that was affected by these road construction projects.

“Klarohon gyud atong traffic rerouting scheme para mapahibawo gyud nato sa mga tawo. Seguro naa lang tay pagkuwang gamay kay wala dayon napahibawo atong traffic rerouting,” Chan said. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

DPWH inaugurates Marigondon road concreting project

P24.9M drainage project along Mango Avenue breaks ground

Trees along Iloilo main road spared from drainage project

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP